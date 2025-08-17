Panthers to sign UFL MVP Bryce Perkins

Andy Dalton left Saturday’s game with an elbow injury, so the Panthers are adding a quarterback to the roster for the final week of the preseason.

The Panthers cited multiple reports that they plan to sign 2025 UFL MVP Bryce Perkins. There’s no word on any corresponding move at this point.

Perkins won the MVP and offensive player of the year awards for his play with the Michigan Panthers this spring. Perkins threw for 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 269 yards and five scores. He was also with the team in 2024.

Perkins spent three seasons with the Rams after going undrafted in 2022. He played in five games and made one start during the 2022 season.

With Dalton injured, Jack Plummer was the only healthy quarterback behind Bryce Young in Carolina. The Panthers do not plan to play their starters against the Steelers this week, so Perkins was needed as another available body in the coming days.

