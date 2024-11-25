 Skip navigation
2025 NFL Draft Order: Updated first round picks, projections by team after Week 12

  
Published November 25, 2024 02:17 PM

The 2025 NFL draft doesn’t begin until April 24 in Green Bay, but we can begin looking at the likely draft order now. Here’s the draft order based on all 32 teams’ current records, with projected strength of schedule of all 17 opponents as the tiebreaker:

1. Jaguars (2-9)

2. Giants (2-9)

3. Raiders (2-9)

4. Patriots (3-9)

5. Panthers (3-8)

6. Titans (3-8)

7. Jets (3-8)

8. Browns (3-8)

9. Saints (4-7)

10. Bengals (4-7)

11. Cowboys (4-7)

12. Bears (4-7)

13. Colts (5-7)

14. Dolphins (5-6)

15. Buccaneers (5-6)

16. Rams (5-6)

17. 49ers (5-6)

18. Cardinals (6-5)

19. Falcons (6-5)

20. Seahawks (6-5)

21. Commanders (7-5)

22. Texans (7-5)

23. Broncos (7-5)

24. Ravens (7-4)

25. Chargers (7-3)

26. Steelers (8-3)

27. Packers (8-3)

28. Vikings (9-2)

29. Eagles (9-2)

30. Bills (9-2)

31. Chiefs (10-1)

32. Lions (10-1)

Note: The 18 non-playoff teams get the first 18 picks, in order of lowest winning percentage. The six wild card round playoff losers get picks 19-24, the four divisional round losers get picks 25-28, the conference championship game losers get picks 29 and 30, the Super Bowl loser gets pick 31 and the Super Bowl winner gets pick 32.