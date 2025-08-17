With BMW Championship win, how much money has Scottie Scheffler made this season?
Published August 17, 2025 06:25 PM
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW
Scottie Scheffler shows off his deft touch around the green, sinking a long chip on the 17th hole to take a two-stroke lead heading into the final hole of the BMW Championship.
Scottie Scheffler’s fifth PGA Tour win of the season at the BMW Championship further added to his massive financial haul.
Scheffler now has $23,962,883 in official earnings this year. A year ago, with seven victories, he made a Tour-record $29,228,357.
That 2024 total didn’t include any of his bonus money, like the $25 million he made for capturing the Tour Championship. This year, however, the playoff finale offers an official purse. If Scheffler defends his title, he’ll collect $10 million and establish a new single-season standard.
Here’s a breakdown of what the world No. 1 has earned this year, including bonuses (in italics):
- $23,962,883: Official earnings
- $10,000,000: Season-long FedExCup leader
- $8,000,000: Comcast Business Tour Top 10 winner
- $5,000,000: FEC leader after BMW Championship
That’s a total of $46,962,883, thanks to his on-course performance in 2025.