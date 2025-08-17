Kellen Moore: “We’ll see” if we name a starting quarterback this week

The Saints aren’t naming their starting quarterback yet.

Head coach Kellen Moore declined to give anyone that title in his press conference after Sunday’s 17-17 tie with the Jaguars and said “we’ll see” when asked if a call will be made this week. Second-round pick Tyler Shough started the game and led the team to three points in the first half while Spencer Rattler played the final two quarters.

Shough was 9-of-12 for 66 yards with two sacks and an intentional grounding penalty. Rattler was 18-of-24 for 199 yards with 76 of those yards and a touchdown coming on the game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter.

Rattler had thrown an interception on the previous drive and Moore said it was “a big moment” for Rattler to show how he could respond to a turnover. Leaving Rattler in also meant that Jake Haener did not get a chance to play, which Moore called the biggest “downfall” for this game.

Moore did not rule Haener out of the competition while saying that the team will “just keep going through this process” and he did not disclose the plans for playing time in the team’s final preseason game.

