Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Preview

The Arizona Cardinals are 6-4, and Jonathan Gannon should be the favorite for coach of the year. After a tough start to the season, the Cardinals have ripped off five straight wins. Their win over the Chargers is the most impressive of them all.

The Cardinals have been a good mix of solid passing performances and a well-balanced rushing attack, led by quarterback Kyler Murray.

They head to Seattle this week to take on Geno Smith and the 5-5 Seahawks.

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Seahawks, and they are on a bit of a bad run, losing three of their last five games.

Luckily, with the return of DK Metcalf, they should be a bit stronger on the offensive side of the ball.

The Seahawks have missed Metcalf’s production and ability to stretch the field and take the top off the defense.

The Cardinals are the only team without a conference loss, so they should enter this game as betting favorites and with a great deal of confidence.

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Live on Sunday:

Date : Sunday, November 24, 2024

: Sunday, November 24, 2024 Time : 4:25 PM ET

: 4:25 PM ET Site : Lumen Field

: Lumen Field City : Seattle, WA

: Seattle, WA TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks - Week 12

The latest odds as of Friday morning, courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline : Arizona Cardinals (-110), Seattle Seahawks (-110)

: Arizona Cardinals (-110), Seattle Seahawks (-110) Spread : Cardinals -1

: Cardinals -1 Total: 44.5

The Seahawks enter this game as a 1.5-point favorite. Given the success of the Cardinals, the line has since moved in favor of Arizona, making them a 1-point favorite.

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing Seattle +1

Thomas: “This game is blah… If there were a skip button, it would be this one for me. Not that it won’t be a compelling game; I am just struggling to find a reason bet to take. Gun to my head, I would take Seahawks +1 at -105. With Metcalf returning, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has his full arsenal of talented weapons at his disposal.”

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Team Stats, Betting Trends

The Cardinals are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as a road underdog

The Seahawks have won five straight games against the Cardinals

The Cardinals are 2-0 against the NFC West this season

The Cardinals have won 5 of their last 6 games

Quarterback Matchup for Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Cardinals : Kyler Murray returned to action in Week 10, showing flashes of his dynamic playmaking ability that he had prior to his injury. Murray has thrown for 2,058 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.

: Kyler Murray returned to action in Week 10, showing flashes of his dynamic playmaking ability that he had prior to his injury. Murray has thrown for 2,058 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. Seahawks: Geno Smith has had a turnover problem. He’s thrown for 2,781 yards and 11 touchdowns, so some may say he’s been good. However, it’s hard to ignore the 11 interceptions he has thrown.

Player News & Injuries

Cardinals :

S Jalen Thompson (ankle) is OUT LB Xavier Thomas (back) is questionable DE Darius Robinson (calf) is questionable OT Jonah Williams (knee) is questionable K Matt Prater is on the IR

: Seahawks :

TE Noah Fant (groin) is questionable TE Brady Russell (foot) is OUT WR Laviska Shenault Jr (back) is questionable OT George Fant (knee) is on the IR

:

