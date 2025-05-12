 Skip navigation
Giants rookie RB Cam Skattebo hopes to keep running people over in the NFL

  
Published May 12, 2025 03:53 AM

At 5-foot-9 and 219 pounds, Giants rookie Cam Skattebo is far from the biggest running back in the NFL. But at Arizona State he earned a reputation for running over would-be tacklers, and he thinks he can keep that up at the next level.

Skattebo said he thinks he’s capable of making people miss, but acknowledged, “I more so hit people.”

“It feels good when you get in the end zone, but imagine running someone over and then running another person over and then getting in the end zone,” Skattebo said. “It’s that much better.”

Skattebo said that his physical running style on the field is a reflection on how he approaches his craft off the field.

“When you’re physical it shows the work you put in, in the weight room, and how much you do to make your game better,” Skattebo said.

Can Skattebo continue to be physical against bigger, stronger opponents in the NFL? He acknowledged he hasn’t proven that yet, but thinks he’s going to show what kind of player he is.

“I’ve worked 18 years to get to this moment, I’m on an NFL team now and I still have more to prove,” Skattebo said. “I’m excited to get to work and prove what I am.”