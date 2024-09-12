Bills vs. Dolphins Prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for September 12

It’s an AFC East battle in South Beach when the Buffalo Bills (1-0) and Miami Dolphins (1-0) take the field at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday Night. Last year the division came down to a tiebreaker between these clubs so do not think for a moment it is too early to speak to just how important this game is for both clubs.

Last weekend both Buffalo and Miami started slow and overcame double digit deficits to claim their 1st wins of the season. In Orchard Park the Bills trailed Kyler Murray and the Cards 17-3 late in the 1st half before roaring back and preventing the Week 1 upset. Josh Allen threw for 2 TDs and ran for 2 others as the All-Pro accounted for 271 Total Yards on the afternoon.

The Dolphins opened their season at Hard Rock Stadium and trailed early as well falling behind 17-7 at the half. However, Tyreek Hill took a Tua Tagovailoa pass 80 yards to the House in the 3rd Quarter, Jason Sanders kicked a couple of FGs in the 4th and Miami held off the Jags to win 20-17. Hill ended the day with 7 receptions for 130 yards.

Additional storylines for Thursday include:



Josh Allen’s dominance of the Dolphins. Allen is 10-2 in his career against Miami. In those 12 games, the Bills have averaged 32.9pts/game.

Former Bills’ safety Jordan Poyer lines up for the 1 st time against his former team. The All-Pro tallied 6 tackles in the season opener against Jacksonville.

time against his former team. The All-Pro tallied 6 tackles in the season opener against Jacksonville. The Dolphins speed. Everyone knows Tyreek Hill but as a team Miami averaged 9.1 yards per pass attempt and totaled 400 yards against the Jaguars.

How to watch Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins live Thursday:

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Time: 8:15 PM EST

Site: Hard Rock Stadium

City: Miami, FL

TV/Streaming: Amazon PV

Latest Game odds for Bills vs. Dolphins

The latest odds as of Thursday evening courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Buffalo (+114), Miami (-135)

Buffalo (+114), Miami (-135) Spread : Dolphins -2.5

: Dolphins -2.5 Total : 48.5

The line has moved in favor of Miami as it opened Dolphins -1.5. The Total has dropped a couple points from where it opened at 50.5 which is an acknowledgement that early season games typically see fewer points than later in a given season.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) believes the Bills should be favored in this game.

“The Bills are better, and the Bills should be small favorites here. The injuries, I guess, are maybe the most important thing to care about this time of year, because it is such a short week in terms of recovery, De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert both DNP’d today so it looks like its down to RB3 and RB4…The hand injury to Josh Allen scared me for a minute out of betting this game… It’s probably silly to bet this game because of the short week and all the uncertainty. But I’m on the Bills here on the Moneyline. I think that I’m fine staking this one in hopes that Josh Allen continues his Red Zone dominance and I’m fine staking this one in the hopes that the Dolphins continue their elite team matchup futility. The next time they beat a good team it feels like it is going to be the first time.”

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins team stats, betting trends

The Bills did not cover the Spread in Week 1. The Game Total OVER cashed.

The Dolphins did notcover the Spread in Week 1. The Game Total UNDER cashed.

Josh Allen has feasted on Miami of late. Over his last 5 games against them, Allen has a passer rating of 110.9. He has thrown for 1735 yards including 15 TDs and just 4 INTs.

The Bills’ defense vs. Tyreek Hill over the last 5 meetings: 28 catches for 311 yards including 2 TDs

Quarterback matchup for Buffalo vs. Miami

Bills: Josh Allen – Completed 18 of 23 passes for 229 yards including 2 TDs in the Week 1 win. Also rushed 9 times for 39 yards and 2 TDs.

Josh Allen – Completed 18 of 23 passes for 229 yards including 2 TDs in the Week 1 win. Also rushed 9 times for 39 yards and 2 TDs. Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa – Leads the NFL after Week 1 with 338 passing yards but his QBR rating of 49.3 ranked 17th in the league.

Player news & injuries for Bills vs. Dolphins

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert (chest) has been ruled out for Thursday’s game

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane (undisclosed) was limited in practice Wednesday and is questionable for Thursday’s game

Bills DE Javon Solomon (oblique) is doubtful for Thursday’s game

Bills Starting Nickel CB Taron Johnson (forearm) has been ruled out of Thursday’s game

