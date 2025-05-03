 Skip navigation
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues
Cam Fowler sets Blues franchise record for most points in a playoff series by a defenseman
The Masters - Round Three
Davis Riley self-reports two-stroke penalty, eagles last to make cut at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Chloe Kim
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?

nbc_horse_allowanceracev2_250503.jpg
Goal Oriented wins Race No. 3 at Churchills Downs
nbc_pl_hirstgoalv2_250503.jpg
Hirst heads Ipswich level at 2-2 against Everton
nbc_horse_berrylegetteintvv2_250503.jpg
Panthers’ Legette makes 151st Kentucky Derby pick

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bailey and Moss take on Epic Universe

May 3, 2025 10:53 AM
Ahead of the 151st Kentucky Derby, Randy Moss and Jerry Bailey ride Stardust Racers at Universal's Epic Universe, with Larry Collmus calling their thrilling adventure.

nbc_horse_allowanceracev2_250503.jpg
02:09
Goal Oriented wins Race No. 3 at Churchills Downs
nbc_pl_hirstgoalv2_250503.jpg
01:29
Hirst heads Ipswich level at 2-2 against Everton
nbc_horse_berrylegetteintvv2_250503.jpg
03:42
Panthers’ Legette makes 151st Kentucky Derby pick
nbc_horse_riderupfeature_250503.jpg
42
Top jockeys dreaming of 151st Kentucky Derby win
nbc_pl_ayewgoal_250503.jpg
01:11
Ayew doubles Leicester’s lead against Southampton
nbc_pl_encisogoalv2_250503.jpg
01:06
Enciso’s screamer pulls one back for Ipswich
nbc_pl_mcneilgoal_250503.jpg
01:13
McNeil drills Everton 2-0 in front of Ipswich Town
olympicks.jpg
01:13
Olympians make 151st Kentucky Derby picks
vardy_goal_copy.jpg
01:20
Vardy rockets Leicester in front of Southampton
nbc_horse_ap10thanniversaryfeature_250503.jpg
01:03
American Pharoah possesses a ‘joy of life’
nbc_pl_betogoal_250503.jpg
01:24
Beto’s header gives Everton 1-0 lead over Ipswich
nbc_horse_3yoderbyfashionfeature_250503.jpg
01:11
Tykes show how to do Kentucky Derby fashion right
mpx_new_victor.jpg
01:05
Espinoza recalls nerves of 2015 Triple Crown run
nbc_horse_apjustinzayatfeature_250503.jpg
01:13
Zayat relives American Pharoah’s Derby victory
nbc_horse_chunkofgoldfeature_250503.jpg
01:17
Chunk of Gold a Cinderella story at Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_baffertfeature_250503.jpg
02:27
Questions remain in Baffert’s Derby return
nbc_horse_derbyconditions_250503.jpg
02:18
How early weather affects Kentucky Derby betting
nbc_pl_delapdiscussionearlygame_250503.jpg
02:03
Why Everton could be best landing spot for Delap
nbc_pl_avlful_250503.jpg
10:20
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Fulham Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_avlfulpostgame_250503.jpg
01:44
Aston Villa keep pace in race for Champions League
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_250503.jpg
01:08
Tielemans heads Aston Villa 1-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_nas_truckstexas_250502.jpg
16:09
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhlsc_250502.jpg
04:02
Unpacking Spieth’s rollercoaster Round 2 at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerpg_250502.jpg
11:29
Scheffler distances himself at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_lpgablkdesertrd2_250502.jpg
07:36
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_cjcuprd2hl_250502.jpg
05:27
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
oly_atw400_marileidypaulino_250502.jpg
05:52
Paulino powers way to 400m win at Grand Slam Miami
oly_atm3000_andrewcoscoran_250502.jpg
11:49
Coscoran storms back late to win Grand Slam 3000m
oly_atw100_melissajeffersonwooden_250502.jpg
03:54
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m at Grand Slam Miami
oly_atm200_jereemrichards_250502.jpg
04:14
Richards wins in photo finish at Grand Slam Miami