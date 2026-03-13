Aday Mara helps No. 3 Michigan edge Ohio State 71-67 in the Big Ten Tournament

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Quarterfinal-Wisconsin vs Illinois
Boyd scores career-high 38 as No. 23 Wisconsin rallies to beat No. 9 Illinois 91-88 in OT
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
2026 AFC NFL Free Agency Grades: Chiefs, Patriots draw top marks
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals
2026 NFC NFL Free Agency Grades: Kyler Murray earns the Vikings an A

Top Clips

nbc_dls_kylermurrayvikings_260313.jpg
Is McCarthy era over with Murray in Minnesota?
nbc_nba_lenewlemannix_260313.jpg
Mannix argues LeBron’s deferred role helps Lakers
nbc_cyc_stage6_260313.jpg
Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Quarterfinal-Wisconsin vs Illinois
Boyd scores career-high 38 as No. 23 Wisconsin rallies to beat No. 9 Illinois 91-88 in OT
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
2026 AFC NFL Free Agency Grades: Chiefs, Patriots draw top marks
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals
2026 NFC NFL Free Agency Grades: Kyler Murray earns the Vikings an A

Top Clips

nbc_dls_kylermurrayvikings_260313.jpg
Is McCarthy era over with Murray in Minnesota?
nbc_nba_lenewlemannix_260313.jpg
Mannix argues LeBron’s deferred role helps Lakers
nbc_cyc_stage6_260313.jpg
Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Aday Mara helps No. 3 Michigan edge Ohio State 71-67 in the Big Ten Tournament

  
Published March 13, 2026 06:08 PM

CHICAGO — Aday Mara scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half, helping No. 3 Michigan hold off Bruce Thornton and Ohio State for a 71-67 victory Friday in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Elliot Cadeau had 15 points, seven assists and three steals for Michigan in its fifth consecutive win. Trey McKenney scored 12 points, and Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 11.

Mara anchored a strong defensive effort that shut down Ohio State in the final minutes. It was the first game of the tournament for the top-seeded Wolverines (30-2), while the Buckeyes (21-12) advanced with a 72-69 victory over Iowa on Thursday.

Michigan is going for its second straight Big Ten tourney title and fifth overall. It will face No. 23 Wisconsin on Saturday after the Badgers rallied for a 91-88 overtime win over No. 9 Illinois in the second quarterfinal of the day.

Thornton scored 22 points for Ohio State, and Devin Royal had 13 points and 11 rebounds. It was the Buckeyes’ third loss of the season against the Wolverines.

Ohio State grabbed its first lead of the game when Royal’s 3-pointer from the top of the key made it 61-60 with 5:40 left.

Mara’s layup lifted Michigan to a 67-64 advantage with 2:56 to go. Royal and Thornton then missed jumpers for Ohio State before Yaxel Lendeborg made a free throw for the Wolverines with 1:24 remaining.

The Buckeyes pulled within two on Royal’s two foul shots in the final seconds, but Lendeborg responded with two free throws to help close it out.

Lendeborg, the Big Ten player of the year, was held to six points. But he also had six assists and five rebounds.

Michigan opened a 29-18 lead on Lendeborg’s fast-break jam over Ohio State’s Christoph Tilly with 6:25 left in the first half, sending a charge through the crowd at the United Center. But Thornton converted a runner in the final seconds, trimming the Wolverines’ advantage to 39-35 at the break.

Up next

Michigan’s first loss of the season was against Wisconsin on Jan. 10. The Wolverines surrendered 54 points in the second half of the Badgers’ 91-88 win.