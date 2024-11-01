Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats for Week 9

The Chicago Bears fell victim to an insane Hail Mary from Jayden Daniels at the end of the game, which spoiled Caleb Williams’s head-to-head win against his fellow rookie.

It was a game in which Chicago offered little through the air, yet somehow, they were so close to winning.

The Bears look like a much-improved team, but they still need to grow before they can be contenders in their division.

The Cardinals are 4-4 right now, but Kyler Murray is healthy, and the connection between him and Marvin Harrison Jr. looks to be growing.

However, despite them just being 4-4, they are on a two-game winning streak against a Bears team that has yet to win one on the road this season.

NBC Sports has you covered with the latest information and analysis, including how to tune in for kickoff, live odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, as well as expert predictions and best bets for the game.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

How to Watch Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals Live on Sunday:

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Sunday, November 3, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Site: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium City: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ TV/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Latest Game Odds for Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals - Week 9

The latest odds as of Thursday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Chicago Bears (+105), Arizona Cardinals (-125)

Chicago Bears (+105), Arizona Cardinals (-125) Spread: Cardinals -2

Cardinals -2 Total: 44.5

The line opened with the Cardinals as a 1-point favorite. After last week’s passing struggles from Williams, the line moved to -2 in favor of the Cardinals.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing Cardinals -2…

Thomas: “The Bears have yet to win a game on the road this season. They are 0-3 away from Solider Field this year, with losses coming from the Texans, the Colts, and the Commanders. Arizona is a hard team to back, but Daniels’ mobility gave the Bears troubles; I expect Murrary’s to do the same.”

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals Team Stats, Betting Trends

The Bears are 5-2 against the spread this season.

The Bears are 0-3 on the road this season.

The Cardinals are 5-3 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 7-3 in the Cardinals’ last 10 home games.

Quarterback Matchup for Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals

Bears: Caleb Williams has had an up-and-down start to the season. He’s still thrown for 1,448 yards, 9 TDs, and 5 INTs.

Caleb Williams has had an up-and-down start to the season. He’s still thrown for 1,448 yards, 9 TDs, and 5 INTs. Cardinals: Kyler Murray has passed for 1,638 yards, 11 TDs, and 3 INTS.

Player News & Injuries

Bears

DE Montez Sweat (shin) is questionable

C Ryan Bates (shoulder) is on the IR

CB Kyle Gordon (hamstring) is questionable

S Jaquan Brisker (concussion) is questionable

OT Kiran Amegadjie (calf) is questionable

Cardinals

DE Darius Robinson (calf) is OUT

DT Naquan Jones (thigh) is questionable

OT Kelvin Beachum (hamstring) is questionable

OT Jonah Williams (knee) is on the IR

DT Roy Lopez (ankle) is questionable

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest and tools for the NFL, including game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: