Patrick Surtain eyes Super Bowl as an encore

Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain won NFL defensive player of the year in 2024 and played in the postseason for the first time. He has a higher goal for 2025.

“What can I do for an encore?’’ Surtain said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “Shoot, I think a Super Bowl would be an encore.’’

The Broncos upgraded on defense in free agency after ranking seventh in yards and third in points on defense last season. They signed two former 49ers defenders, safety Talanoa Hufanga and inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Both players had their 2024 seasons cut short.

In 2022, the last time Hufanga played a full season, he made the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro.

He will captain the back end of the Denver defense.

“He’s definitely going to be an anchor for our defense,’’ Surtain said. “Just with his experience — obviously he’s got All Pro, Pro Bowls, him being a ball hawk, looking over the defense — I think that’s going to be a huge addition. He’s a great player, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Greenlaw is coming back from an Achilles injury. He was injured on a non-contact injury in Super Bowl LVIII to end the 2023 season, and he missed all but two games last season.

“When you look at his tape, he’s very tenacious,’’ Surtain said. “He brings that edge with him that you look for in a linebacker. And he’s a tremendous leader as well. I know he helped that San Francisco 49ers team to that Super Bowl run [in 2023], and I can’t wait to work with him. I know he’s going to bring an intensity to the defense that we definitely need. Or added. We already had intensity for sure. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

The Broncos played in the toughest division in football, but they still have big goals for 2025.