Eagles agree to terms with WR Terrace Marshall

The Eagles are set to make an addition to their wide receiver group.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to terms on a contract with Terrace Marshall. It’s a one-year deal and no other terms have been reported.

Marshall was a 2021 second-round pick in Carolina and his run with the Panthers came to an end last summer. He spent time on the 49ers’ practice squad before joining the Raiders in October.

Marshall had three catches for 41 yards in seven games for Las Vegas. He had 64 catches for 767 yards and a touchdown while with the Panthers.

The Eagles have not signed any other wideouts this offseason. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, and Ainias Smith return for the Super Bowl champs.