 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles agree to terms with WR Terrace Marshall

  
Published April 10, 2025 06:03 PM

The Eagles are set to make an addition to their wide receiver group.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to terms on a contract with Terrace Marshall. It’s a one-year deal and no other terms have been reported.

Marshall was a 2021 second-round pick in Carolina and his run with the Panthers came to an end last summer. He spent time on the 49ers’ practice squad before joining the Raiders in October.

Marshall had three catches for 41 yards in seven games for Las Vegas. He had 64 catches for 767 yards and a touchdown while with the Panthers.

The Eagles have not signed any other wideouts this offseason. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, and Ainias Smith return for the Super Bowl champs.