Bears vs. Colts prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 3

Two of the NFL’s highly touted and emerging talents meet Sunday at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis when Caleb Williams and the Bears (1-1) take to the field against Anthony Richardson and the Colts (0-2).

Drafted 1st overall this past April, Caleb Williams has shown moments of excellence but through two games the rookie has predominantly struggled to move the chains throwing for just 267 yards and 2 INTs. His next TD pass will be his 1st in the NFL. Williams also has 59 yards rushing to lead Chicago.

Anthony Richardson was drafted 4th overall in 2023. The 2nd-year pro has thrown for over 200 yards in each of the Colts’ 1st two games this season, but he has completed just 49% of his passes (26-53) in the process. He has 3 passing and 1 rushing TD but has also fumbled twice and thrown 4 INTs in those same two games.

Both the Bears and Colts expect their quarterback to take a step and make plays Sunday.

Indianapolis leads the all-time series between the teams having won 25 of their 44 meetings.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, live odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

Game Details and How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts:

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium

City: Indianapolis, IN

TV/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Latest Game odds for Bears vs. Colts

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Chicago Bears (+105), Indianapolis Colts (-125)

Chicago Bears (+105), Indianapolis Colts (-125) Spread: Colts -1.5

Colts -1.5 Total: 43.5

The Line and Total are exactly where each opened. No shock as no radical injury updates or lineup changes for either squad.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is all in on the home team in this matchup:

“I love, love, love the Colts. Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor, these guys are 0-2 and yet very hopeful in the AFC South Division that’s not that good. Now they get a rookie quarterback on the road in Caleb Williams with 148 and 205 total yards of that offense. Sounds like the Colts come away with their first win of the season. “

Chicago vs. Indianapolis team stats, betting trends

The Colts’ defense has allowed over 200 yards rushing in each of their first two games including 261 yards last weekend

Jonathan Taylor is averaged 5.4 yards per carry last weekend

The Bears’ defense has forced 4 turnovers through 2 games

The Bears are 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 to the UNDER this season

The Colts are 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 to the OVER this season

Quarterback matchup for Bears vs. Colts

Bears – Caleb Williams – after throwing for just 93 yards in Week 1, Williams threw for 174 yards last Sunday. He has yet to throw a TD pass.

– Caleb Williams – after throwing for just 93 yards in Week 1, Williams threw for 174 yards last Sunday. He has yet to throw a TD pass. Colts – Anthony Richardson – the 2nd-year pro has struggled with accuracy completing just 47.4% of his passes in Week 1 and 50% last Sunday. There have been highlights though including a 60 yard TD pass in the season opener.

Bears vs. Colts injury updates

Bears’ LG Tevin Jenkins (thigh) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Bears’ LDE Montez Sweat (elbow) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Bears’ WR2 Keenan Allen (heel) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Colts’ LDE Laitatu Latu (hop) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:



Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

Vaughn Dalzell

Brad Thomas



