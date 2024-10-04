Colts vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury updates, betting trends, and stats

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) have lost 9 straight games dating back well into last season. Their opponent, the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) have lost their last 9 in Jacksonville. Sunday, one of these streaks must come to an end.

The Jaguars have been miserable this season. Trevor Lawrence is being paid as if he is an elite quarterback, but he is playing like a Tier 3 or 4 quarterback. Despite trailing most games and thus forced to throw the ball, Lawrence has thrown for more than 200 yards just 1 time this season. Ouch!

The Colts may be without their starting quarterback as Anthony Richardson is still struggling with a sore oblique. Enter Joe Flacco. Still more than capable of directing and moving an offense, the 17-year veteran is playing for his 6th team and won a game with his 6th team last week.

Flacco has not been a part of this one-sided rivalry. Will he make the difference for the Colts? Or will the Jags continue to dominate the Colts in Jacksonville and get in the win column?

Lets dive into this matchup, look at the numbers, and see if we can find a few sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Colts vs. Jaguars

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024



Time: 1 PM EST

Site: EverBank Stadium

City: Jacksonville, FL

TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Colts @ Jaguars

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Indianapolis Colts (+124), Jacksonville Jaguars (-148)

Indianapolis Colts (+124), Jacksonville Jaguars (-148) Spread: Jaguars -2.5

Jaguars -2.5 Total: 45.5

This line opened with the Jaguars laying 3 points. It got to 3.5 at some shops but the Colts are taking money and as a result the line has dropped to 2.5. The Total is where it opened at 45.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Jags to at least cover the spread.

“I am backing the Jacksonville Jaguars this week at -3. I think they can cover this one. Its Trevor Lawrence’s birthday so finally he may snap his 9-game losing streak. I do think this line is very telling.”

Colts vs. Jaguars team stats, betting trends

The Jaguars have covered the spread in their last 8 games against the Colts and have won outright 9 in a row in Jacksonville in this rivalry.

The Colts’ defense has allowed the most yards per game this season.

Jacksonville has struggled throwing the ball, but their ground game is averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

The Colts are 3-1 ATS and 2-2 to the OVER through 4 games this season.

The Jaguars are 2-2 ATS and 1-3 to the OVER through 4 games this season.

Quarterback matchup for Colts vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis: Joe Flacco – the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year was 15-26 last week for 168 yards with 2 TDs in last week’s 27-24 win over the Steelers.

Joe Flacco – the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year was 15-26 last week for 168 yards with 2 TDs in last week’s 27-24 win over the Steelers. Jacksonville: Trevor Lawrence – completing just 53.3% of his passes for the season. Has only thrown for over 178 yards in 1 game this season. Has just 4 TD passes. Its been a miserable start for the former Clemson Tiger.

Colts vs. Jaguars injury updates

Indianapolis QB Anthony Richardson (oblique) was limited in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Indianapolis RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Indianapolis DE Kwitty Paye (quad) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Jacksonville WR Gabe Davis (shoulder) was limited in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Jacksonville RB Travis Etienne Jr. (shoulder) was limited in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Jacksonville TE Evan Engram (hamstring) was limited in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

