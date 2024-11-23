Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders Preview

The Dallas Cowboys (3-7) travel to Northwest Stadium for a pivotal NFC East matchup with the Washington Commanders (7-4) in Week 12.

It’s been an awful start to the season for the Dallas Cowboys. Not only are the Cowboys four games below .500, but they will also be without the services of Dak Prescott for the remainder of the season.

The road looks bleak for the Cowboys as they prepare to take on the Jayden Daniels and the Commanders.

The Commanders might be one of the biggest surprises of the season. At seven wins on the season, they are legitimately vying for the NFC East crown.

Their pathway starts this weekend when they try to win the first meeting between the Cowboys of the season. Despite Dallas being on a five-game losing streak (the longest since 2015), this is a game that the Commanders should not take lightly. The Cowboys have had their number winning five of the last six between the two.

With Cooper Rush under center, it feels like the bottom has fallen out for the Cowboys, but can the Commanders capitalize and inch closer to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East?

How to Watch Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders Live on Sunday:

• Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

• Time: 1:00 PM ET

• Site: Northwest Stadium

• City: Landover, MD

• TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders - Week 12

The latest odds as of Friday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

• Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (+450), Washington Commanders -700)

• Spread: Commanders -10.5

• Total: 45.5

The Commanders opened as a 9.5-point favorite, given the struggles the Cowboys have been going through. The line has since moved to 10.5.

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting Luke Schoonmaker Over 28.5 receiving yards…

Thomas: “CeeDee Lamb is the first name you should consider when betting on a pass-catching Cowboy. However, after a six-catch, 56-yard performance on Monday Night Football, I want to see if Luke Schoonmaker can have another decent game.

Jake Ferguson went down in the game against the Texans, and Schoonmaker came in and had a massive impact. He finished the night with 10 total targets. At 28.5 receiving yards, he could cover this with ease or fall very flat. My guess is he finishes close to 36 yards.”

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders Team Stats, Betting Trends

· The Cowboys have covered the Spread in 5 of their last 6 games against the Commanders

· The Commanders have won their last 7 games against teams with worse records

· The Over is 12-8 in the Commanders’ and the Cowboys’ last 10 games combined

· The Cowboys have won 5 of the last 6 against the Commanders

· The Cowboys are on a 5 game losing streak

Quarterback Matchup for Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

· Cowboys: Dak Prescott is out for the season, and Cooper Rush is now under center for the Cowboys. Even after back-to-back losses for Rush, the Cowboys have been adamant that he will be the starting quarterback for this team.

· Commanders: Jayden Daniels has a narrow lead over Bo Nix for offensive rookie of the year. He’s been stellar thus far. He’s thrown for 2,338 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.

Player News & Injuries

Cowboys:

· QB Dak Prescott (hamstring) is on the IR

· DE Marshawn Kneeland (knee) is on the IR

· CB Trevon Diggs (knee) is questionable

· WR Brandin Cooks (knee) is on the IR

· G Zack Martin (shoulder) is doubtful

· TE Jake Ferguson (concussion) is OUT

Commanders:

· K Austin Seibert (hip) is questionable

· CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) is OUT

· DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste (ankle) is on the IR

