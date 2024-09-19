Dolphins vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 3

This game’s storylines are dominated by Tua Tagovailoa’s most recent head injury and how the Dolphins (1-1) adjust to life without him as they prepare for Sunday’s game in Seattle against the Seahawks (2-0). While Tua’s concussion looks to the naked eye to be career-threatening we shall be a prisoner of the moment and simply take a look at life Sunday for Miami with Skylar Thompson under center.

Since arriving from Kansas State, Thompson has proven competent in previous stints off the bench, but in an uber-competitive AFC, the Dolphins will more than likely need more than competent. The weapons exist on the outside in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and in the backfield with De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert is among the best collection of talent in the league, but many games eventually come down to, can a quarterback process information in a matter of a couple seconds, make the correct decision, and execute. The Seahawks’ defense will present a significant challenge for Thompson.

Seattle is 2-0 on the young season having knocked off the Broncos (26-20) and the Patriots in OT (23-20). Their defense will need to take a step forward in order to handle the skill of the Dolphins’ offense no matter who is under center. On offense, Geno Smith is tasked with executing new OC Ryan Grubbs’ scheme. Like the Dolphins, the Seahawks support their quarterback with plenty of weapons outside – D.K. Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tyler Lockett – but the backfield is banged up as Kenneth Walker III (oblique) has not practiced this week and Zach Charbonnet has been ineffective.

Lets dive in and offer additional, relevant data as you prepare for this battle in the great Northwest.

Game Details and How to watch Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date: Sunday, September 23, 2024

Time: 4:05 PM EST

Site: Lumen Field

City: Seattle, WA

TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game odds for Dolphins vs. Seahawks

The latest odds as of courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Miami Dolphins (+164), Seattle Seahawks (-198)

Miami Dolphins (+164), Seattle Seahawks (-198) Spread: Seahawks -4.5

Seahawks -4.5 Total: 41.5

The line opened with the Seahawks laying 5.5 but there has been buyback on the Dolphins following the release of Seattle’s first injury report of the week.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is playing the role of the contrarian with this game.

“I’m going to take the points. It is the ugliest spread in all of football. 4½ point home favorites, the Seahawks get a Dolphins’ team traveling across the country with a backup quarterback. Seems so, so easy to take Seattle here in this spot. So honestly, probably going to fade the public here and take the Dolphins.”

Dolphins vs. Seahawks team stats, betting trends

The Dolphins are 0-2 against the spread this season

The Game Total UNDER has cashed in both Miami games this season

The Seahawks are 0-1-1 against the spread this season

The Game Total OVER has cashed in both Seattle games this season

Quarterback matchup for Dolphins vs. Seahawks

Dolphins – Skylar Thompson – completed 8 of 14 passes Sunday against Buffalo last week for 80 yards following the injury to Tagovailoa

Skylar Thompson – completed 8 of 14 passes Sunday against Buffalo last week for 80 yards following the injury to Tagovailoa Seahawks – Geno Smith – completing 73.9% of his passes this season, the veteran has thrown for 498 yards including 2 TDs and 1 INT

Dolphins vs. Seahawks injury updates

Dolphins’ LT Terron Armstead (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Dolphins’ LG Robert Jones (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Dolphins’ QB1 Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has been placed on IR

Seahawks’ RB1 Kenneth Walker III (oblique) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Seahawks’ WR1 DK Metcalf (hand) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Seahawks’ TE Noah Fant (toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game

