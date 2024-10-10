Falcons vs. Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

The Atlanta Falcons (3-2) are on the road this Sunday visiting Charlotte, NC for an NFC South game against the Carolina Panthers (1-4).

Led by veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, Atlanta has victories against the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past couple of weeks. After a slow start to the season, Cousins is feeling more comfortable in a new offense with new teammates as evidenced by his franchise-record 509 yards and four TDs in last week’s win over the Bucs.

This week Cousins and co. face a Panthers’ team that was short on talent when the season started and find themselves banged up and even more shorthanded. Carolina has lost defensive end Derrick Brown, linebacker Shaq Thompson and center Austin Corbett to season-ending injuries. Veteran WR Adam Thielen is on injured reserve, TE Tommy Tremble is in concussion protocol, and RT Taylor Moton will see his streak of 120 straight games snapped as he deals with a triceps injury.

Lets dive into the matchup and find one or two sweats.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

Game Details and How to watch Falcons @ Panthers

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Bank of America Stadium

City: Charlotte, NC

TV/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Falcons @ Panthers

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Atlanta Falcons (-258), Carolina Panthers (+210)

Atlanta Falcons (-258), Carolina Panthers (+210) Spread: Falcons -6

Falcons -6 Total: 47

Money on Atlanta has pushed this number from -4.5 to -6. The Total, however, has dropped 1 point from 48 to 47.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is playing the contrarian taking the QB’s passing Total UNDER:

“I’m going to rock with Kirk Cousins UNDER 254.5 passing yards. What’s better than fading a player off a great game? Fading him off a career high game! This guy had 509 passing yards (last week). So what the sports books do? They raise his number to a number that he hasn’t hit in any other game this season. Give me the UNDER 254.5.”

Falcons @ Panthers Betting Trends and Statistics

The Falcons have failed to cover the Spread in 4 of their last 5 matchups against divisional opponents.

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Falcons and the Panthers have stayed UNDER the Total.

Since 1995, the Falcons have won 14 of their 25 games against the Panthers.

The Panthers’ defense has surrendered an NFL-worst 33 points per game and 20 TDs.

Quarterback matchup for Falcons @ Panthers

Atlanta: Kirk Cousins – rounding into form following a lengthy absence due to a torn Achilles, Cousins has thrown 8 TDs and 5 INTs. Reason for optimism more so than even the 509 yards passing last week was his completion percentage of 72.4 coupled with his efforts to throw the ball downfield.

Kirk Cousins – rounding into form following a lengthy absence due to a torn Achilles, Cousins has thrown 8 TDs and 5 INTs. Reason for optimism more so than even the 509 yards passing last week was his completion percentage of 72.4 coupled with his efforts to throw the ball downfield. Carolina: Andy Dalton – the Panthers’ starter the last three games, the veteran had issues last week against Chicago completing 18 of 28 passes for just 136 yards with 1 INT.

Falcons and Panthers injury update

Falcons’ LB Matthew Judon (hamstring) was limited in practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Falcons’ WR Darnell Mooney (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Falcons’ LB Troy Andersen (knee) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Panthers’ DE A’Shawn Robinson (ankle) was limited in practice this week and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Panthers’ LB Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Panthers’ WR1 Diontae Johnson (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

