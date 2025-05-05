 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_250505.jpg
Belichick ‘not doing himself any favors’
nbc_pft_ewersv2_250505.jpg
Unpacking reasons for Ewers’ 7th-round selection
nbc_pft_tushpush_250505.jpg
Report: Owners to consider new tush push proposal

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_250505.jpg
Belichick ‘not doing himself any favors’
nbc_pft_ewersv2_250505.jpg
Unpacking reasons for Ewers’ 7th-round selection
nbc_pft_tushpush_250505.jpg
Report: Owners to consider new tush push proposal

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams sign WR Britain Covey

  
Published May 5, 2025 03:18 PM

The Rams have added another player to their receiver group.

The team announced that they have signed Britain Covey as a free agent. It’s a one-year deal for Covey and no other terms of the pact have been announced.

Covey signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and played in 17 games as a rookie. He played in 16 games in 2023, but was limited to five appearances in 2024. He also made four postseason appearances in Philly.

Covey had 11 catches for 76 yards in those appearances and also averaged 11.6 yards on punt returns and 21.5 yards on kickoff returns.