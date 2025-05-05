Rams sign WR Britain Covey

The Rams have added another player to their receiver group.

The team announced that they have signed Britain Covey as a free agent. It’s a one-year deal for Covey and no other terms of the pact have been announced.

Covey signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and played in 17 games as a rookie. He played in 16 games in 2023, but was limited to five appearances in 2024. He also made four postseason appearances in Philly.

Covey had 11 catches for 76 yards in those appearances and also averaged 11.6 yards on punt returns and 21.5 yards on kickoff returns.