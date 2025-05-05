Packers waive WR Tulu Griffin

The Packers announced a roster move on Monday afternoon.

They have waived wide receiver Tulu Griffin. There was no corresponding move, so the team has space to add a player as they continue their offseason program.

Griffin signed a future contract with the Packers in January. He was undrafted out of Mississippi State last year and signed with the Raiders in April. He was part of the team’s August cuts and spent time on the Browns practice squad during the regular season.

Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, first-round pick Matthew Golden, third-round pick Savion Williams, Dontayvion Wicks, Mecole Hardman, Bo Melton, Malik Heath, Julian Hicks, and Cornelius Johnson remain on the Packers roster at receiver.