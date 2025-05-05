Texans S Jimmie Ward out of boot, starting to run after foot surgery

The Texans closed out the 2024 season without safety Jimmie Ward, but it looks like he’s on track to be back for the start of the 2025 campaign.

Ward suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 16 and had surgery to repair it. On Monday, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans offered an update on how Ward is recovering.

“Jimmie’s doing fine, Jimmie’s on the road to recovery. He’s out of his boot now, he’s starting to get back to running a little bit,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC.

Ward missed time earlier in the 2024 season as well and injuries have limited him to 20 games over the last two seasons. That’s left Houston thinner on defense than they’d like to be, so all involved will be hoping for better health all the way through next season.