Packers vs. Titans prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 3

Sunday the Packers (1-1) and the Titans (0-2) meet in Nashville. The game may mark the return of the Packers’ QB1 Jordan Love while the Titans are scratching their heads wondering if they have a QB1.

Former Titan Malik Willis was effective enough under center for Green Bay in place of the injured Jordan Love last weekend – he even handled a ball drenched in vomit thanks to his center - and the Packers’ defense limited Anthony Richardson and the Colts to 10 points. Final score: Green Bay 16 Indianapolis 10.

The Titans lost at home 24-17 to Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. RB2 Braelon Allen (the NFL’s youngest player at 20yrs. old) looked a lot like an RB1 scoring twice for New York. The Titans were up 10-7 at the half and were moving the ball consistently most of the afternoon but QB Will Levis turned the ball over twice and that was ultimately the difference in this game.

As a result, Tennessee welcomes Green Bay to town and are desperate for a win knowing that since 1990, 158 teams have started 0-3 and only 4 of those teams (2.5%) have qualified for the playoffs.

Game Details and How to watch Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Site: Nissan Stadium

City: Nashville, TN

TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game odds for Packers vs. Titans

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Green Bay Packers (+105), Tennessee Titans (-125)

Green Bay Packers (+105), Tennessee Titans (-125) Spread: Titans -2

Titans -2 Total: 38

The line opened with the Titans favored by 2.5 and the Total at 37. The idea of a Malik Willis vs. Will Levis showdown does not scream offense to the books apparently, but on the chance Jordan Love plays for Green Bay, the line has moved towards the Packers and the Total has inched North.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) loves the Titans to pick up their 1st win IF Malik Willis is under center for Green Bay.

“Malik Willis’ return to Tennessee will not go well for him. I know Will Levis has made some boneheaded plays the last two weeks. After his coach called him out and with the Titans being 0-2 and desperate for a win, I love this spot for Tennessee.”

Green Bay vs. Tennessee team stats, betting trends

The Packers are 2-0 against the spread this season

The Packers are 1-1 to the OVER this season

The Titans are 0-2 against the spread this season

The Titans are 2-0 to the UNDER this season

Quarterback matchup for Packers vs. Titans

Packers – Jordan Love – rumblings out of Green Bay point towards a potential return to the field for the Packers’ star signal-caller. In the Pack’s opener against Philly in Brazil, Love threw for 260 yards with 2 TDs and 1 INT.

– Jordan Love – rumblings out of Green Bay point towards a potential return to the field for the Packers’ star signal-caller. In the Pack’s opener against Philly in Brazil, Love threw for 260 yards with 2 TDs and 1 INT. Packers - Malik Willis – obviously, will not play if Love is deemed fit for action. The former Titan was pressed into duty when Love was injured in the final moments of Week 1, Willis completed 12 of 14 passes for 122 yards with 1 TD and 0 INTs last week vs. Indy.

- Malik Willis – obviously, will not play if Love is deemed fit for action. The former Titan was pressed into duty when Love was injured in the final moments of Week 1, Willis completed 12 of 14 passes for 122 yards with 1 TD and 0 INTs last week vs. Indy. Titans – Will Levis – 2nd-year pro out of the University of Kentucky completed 19 of 28 passes vs. the Jets for 192 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. Has thrown for 319 yards on the season with 2 TDs and 3 INTs.

Packers vs. Titans injury updates

Titans’ RB2 Tyjae Spears (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game. He is the only player on the Titans’ top 2 units on the injured list

Packers’ WR1 Jayden Reed (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Packers’ QB Jordan Love (knee) remains questionable following his injury late in Green Bay’s opener

Packers’ RB1 Josh Jacobs (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game

