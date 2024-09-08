Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts prediction: Odds, best bets, news, injuries, and stats for Week 1

Division rivals Houston and Indianapolis meet Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a matchup of AFC South teams. The Texans are expected to challenge for not just the division but also the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Houston’s roster is loaded following an offseason that saw them add WR Stefon Diggs and RB Joe Mixon on offense and DE Danielle Hunter and LB Azeez Al-Shaair join a team that advanced to the divisional round in the playoffs a season ago.

While the Texans have added some flashy pieces, the Indianapolis Colts return more players from its 2023 roster than any other team.

The key to their season lies in the health and arm of Anthony Richardson. He was under center when the Colts and Texans first met last season in Week 2. The then rookie ripped off a couple touchdowns in a Colts’ win before suffering a concussion later in the game. His health and growth as a passer will be crucial to Indy’s success or lack thereof this season.

How to watch Houston vs. Indianapolis live Sunday afternoon:

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium

City: Indianapolis, IN

TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game odds for Texans vs. Colts - Week 1

The latest odds as of Saturday afternoon via DraftKings:



Moneyline: Houston (-148), Indianapolis (+124)

Houston (-148), Indianapolis (+124) Spread : Texans -3

: Texans -3 Total : 48.5

This game has moved out to the key number of 3 from its open of 1.5. The Total has inched up a ½ point from 48.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes taking the points and the hometown Colts.

“Indianapolis and the Giants are the only two home underdogs on the NFL schedule this week. While I am not getting involved with Brian Daboll and the Giants, I do like the Colts because of their dynamic young quarterback. Give me the Colts and the points with a little sprinkle on the moneyline.”

Houston vs. Indianapolis team stats, betting trends

The Texans were 9-7-1 ATS overall last season. They were 5-3 ATS on the road.

Houston was 5-3 to the UNDER on the road last season.

The Colts were 4-5 ATS and on the moneyline at home last season.

Hoston is 5-21 all-time at Indianapolis

Indianapolis went 7-2 to the OVER at home last season.

Quarterback matchup for Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Texans: C.J. Stroud – The NFL’s 2023 Rookie of the Year, Stroud was also in the MVP conversation much of last year. Overall, Stroud completed 63.9% of his passes for 4,108yds with 23 TDs and just 5 INTs

Colts: Anthony Richardson – Injuries limited Richardson’s time on the field in 2023. As a result, he threw for just 577yds. His completion percentage was a troubling 59.5%.

Player news & injuries

Colts’ WR2 Josh Downs (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game

Colts PK Matt Gay (hernia) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Texans’ S MJ Stewart (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game

