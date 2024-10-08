How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Giants: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals take on Daniel Jones and the New York Giants this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Giants game.

Cincinnati Bengals:

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-4) are off to their worst start since 2019. The team is coming off a 41-38 OT loss against the Ravens last Sunday. Burrow completed 30-of-39 passes for 392 passing yards, with a career-high of 5 pass touchdowns and 1 interception. It was the Bengals highest scoring game of the season but defensive struggles overshadowed their performance in Week 5 as the team gave up 520 total yards and 41 points—season highs in both categories.

Burrow did not hold back in Sunday’s postgame press conference. “We’re not a championship-level team right now. We’re not,” said Burrow. “I like to think that we’ll come back and improve throughout the season to get to that point, but right now we’re not, and we have to get better.”

Run coming for Bengals after another slow start? Mike Florio thinks the Bengals are about to embark on a four-game winning streak, but he and Devin McCourty both think the Bengals need a culture shift after yet another slow start, this time at 1-4.

New York Giants:

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants looked like they were headed toward another year of disappointment after dropping the first 2 games of the season. However, they’ve managed to improve to 2-3 with a 29-20 win against the Seahawks on Sunday.

The Giants finished with season highs in points (29), rushing yards (175), and total yards (420). Jones completed 67.6% of his passes for 257 passing yards with 2 touchdowns in the win.

The Giants have been solid on defense recording 7 sacks against Seattle on Sunday—3 of them came from DL Dexter Lawrence. The team currently lead the league with 22 sacks this season.

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Giants:

When: Sunday, October 13

Sunday, October 13 Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

This or That: Bigger surprises through NFL Week 5 Mike Florio and Devin McCourty compare some of the bigger surprises in the NFL through Week 5, including the Vikings, Commanders, Jets and 49ers.

How do I watch Sunday Night Football?

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

