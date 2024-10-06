Derrick Henry sets up Ravens’ OT FG, improbable 41-38 win

Derrick Henry had 14 carries for 41 yards before a 51-yarder to the Cincinnati 6 that set up Justin Tucker’s game-winner in overtime.

Tucker made a 24-yarder with 3:33 remaining in overtime to give the Ravens an improbable 41-38 victory. He hit a 56-yarder with 1:35 left in regulation to tie it and needed an Evan McPherson 53-yard miss in overtime to get a chance for the game-winner.

The Ravens have won three in a row to move to 3-2, while the Bengals fell to 1-4.

Cincinnati will feel like it gave one away after holding a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Ravens scored 10 points in the final 5:24 of regulation and then the field goal in overtime.

Joe Burrow said he would have to be perfect for the Bengals to win, and he almost was. He went 30-of-39 for 392 yards and five touchdowns. But with 3:01 remaining, and the Bengals up three, Burrow was picked by Marlon Humphrey on a throw intended for Ja’Marr Chase at the Baltimore 28.

The Ravens’ eight-play, 34-yard drive allowed Tucker to tie the game.

The Bengals got a chance to win it in overtime after Lamar Jackson fumbled a shotgun snap, and Germaine Pratt picked up the loose ball and ran 9 yards to the Baltimore 38. McPherson had made 14 consecutive field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime, but holder Brad Robbins botched the snap, throwing off McPherson’s timing. The kick was wide left.

Two snaps later, the game over over with Tucker kicking the game-winner.

Jackson went 26-of-42 for 348 yards and four touchdowns, with Zay Flowers catching seven for 111 yards. Henry ran for 92 yards on 15 carries.

Chase caught 10 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals, and Tee Higgins added nine for 83 yards and two touchdowns.