Panthers to release Jadeveon Clowney

The Panthers are moving on from one of their veteran defenders.

According to multiple reports, Carolina is releasing edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Clowney had signed a two-year deal with the Panthers last offseason. He recorded 5.5 sacks with nine tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits in 14 games for the club in 2024.

By releasing Clowney, the Panthers will save $7.8 million against the cap in 2025.

In 140 career games for Houston, Seattle, Tennessee, Cleveland, Baltimore, and Carolina, Clowney has recorded 58.0 sacks with 108 tackles for loss and 138 quarterback hits.