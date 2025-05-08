NIH makes $15.3 million grant to help diagnose CTE in living patients

As a time when the federal government is looking for more and more ways to make cuts, one agency will devote millions in search of an important breakthrough.

The National Institutes of Health announced on Thursday that it has awarded a $15.3 million grant to fund research for the diagnosis of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy in the living.

The project, led by the Boston University CTE Center, will be known as “The DIAGNOSE CTE Research Project-II.” It will examine “new potential biomarkers using blood and brain imaging to help doctors accurately diagnose CTE in living patients,” and also assist in distinguishing CTE from similar conditions, like Alzheimer’s disease.

Former NFL quarterback Matthew Hasselbeck is among the first players to sign up for the project.

“As a former NFL player, I know I am at risk for CTE, but right now I am blessed to be feeling healthy,” Hasselbeck said. “As a former quarterback, I’m choosing to volunteer for DIAGNOSE CTE II to honor my teammates, especially those who blocked for me and took hits to the head, so I didn’t have to. I encourage former college and pro football players age-50 and over to join me in signing up for the study to help researchers learn how to diagnose and treat CTE.”

CTE currently can be diagnosed only through an autopsy. The current study will involve only male football players; the goal is to develop findings that will assist all groups at risk for CTE, including male and female participants in contact sports and military veterans.