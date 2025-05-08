 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

randymoss.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
nbc_pft_dallas_250508.jpg
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
nbc_pft_ncaa_250508.jpg
Saban could co-chair college sports commission

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Why does the federal government need to “save” college sports?
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

randymoss.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
nbc_pft_dallas_250508.jpg
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
nbc_pft_ncaa_250508.jpg
Saban could co-chair college sports commission

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Why does the federal government need to “save” college sports?
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers to waive C Andrew Raym, WR Dax Milne

  
Published May 8, 2025 12:25 PM

The Panthers are continuing to trim their roster ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports that they are waiving center Andrew Raym and wide receiver Dax Milne. Word that they are also parting ways with tight ends Jordan Matthews and Colin Granger came earlier in the day.

Raym signed with the Panthers after going undrafted out of Oklahoma last year and made the initial 53-man roster. He played in one game and finished out the season on the practice squad.

Milne was also on the practice squad at the end of the year. He did not appear in any games, but did play in 28 games for Washington in 2021 and 2022. He had 15 catches for 120 yards and a touchdown while also seeing time as a returner.