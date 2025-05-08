Panthers to waive C Andrew Raym, WR Dax Milne

The Panthers are continuing to trim their roster ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports that they are waiving center Andrew Raym and wide receiver Dax Milne. Word that they are also parting ways with tight ends Jordan Matthews and Colin Granger came earlier in the day.

Raym signed with the Panthers after going undrafted out of Oklahoma last year and made the initial 53-man roster. He played in one game and finished out the season on the practice squad.

Milne was also on the practice squad at the end of the year. He did not appear in any games, but did play in 28 games for Washington in 2021 and 2022. He had 15 catches for 120 yards and a touchdown while also seeing time as a returner.