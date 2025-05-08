 Skip navigation
Panthers to cut TEs Jordan Matthews, Colin Granger

  
Published May 8, 2025 11:43 AM

A pair of tight ends are out in Carolina as the Panthers make space for incoming rookies.

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports that the team is releasing Jordan Matthews and Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports that they are waiving Colin Granger. The moves open up two spots on the 90-man roster.

Matthews was a 2014 second-round pick by the Eagles while playing wide receiver and he transitioned to tight end while with the 49ers in 2022. He missed that season with a torn ACL and joined the Panthers the next year.

Matthews played in five games for the Panthers over the last two seasons and did not catch any passes.

Granger played basketball at Coastal Carolina and was trying to make the jump to football, but a hamstring injury ended his run with the Panthers.