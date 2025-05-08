NFL will announce international games, other contests ahead of official 2025 schedule release

The full schedule for the 2025 NFL season will be unveiled at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 14, but some of the dates in the calendar will be filled in ahead of that point.

The league announced that the league’s six broadcast partners will each announce select games from the schedule from May 12-14. The league did not share which games will be announced, but did say that the designated visiting teams for the league’s international games will be revealed on NFL Network on Tuesday.

Designated home teams for those games have been revealed already. The Chargers will be in Sao Paolo in Week One, the Colts will be in Berlin, the Dolphins will be in Madrid, the Steelers will be in London, and the Jaguars, Browns, and Jets will be in London.

NBC, Fox, and Prime Video will make their announcements on Monday, ESPN will be on Tuesday, and CBS and Netflix will share their announcements on Wednesday ahead of the ful release.