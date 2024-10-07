Joe Burrow: We’re not a championship-level team right now

Despite 392 yards and five touchdown passes from quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals lost to the Ravens 41-38 in overtime.

Cincinnati is now 1-4, with the team’s only victory coming over the Panthers last week. That’s not a recipe for a successful season, let alone a championship year — which quarterback Joe Burrow acknowledged in his postgame press conference.

“We’re not a championship-level team right now. We’re not,” Burrow said. “I like to think that we’ll come back and improve throughout the season to get to that point, but right now we’re not, and we have to get better.”

Burrow said he doesn’t have a sense of disbelief that the Bengals have gotten off to this poor of a start.

“I know exactly how we are 1-4,” Burrow said. “We’re not making plays at the end of the game to go and win it. [I’m] definitely not in disbelief. I know exactly what’s happening.”

Burrow added that the Bengals have already had some “tough conversations” internally.

“I think our coaches are handling it the right way,” Burrow said. “And whenever you’re 1-4 — whenever you’re in a tough situation — there are going to be tough conversations that are going to be had, that guys aren’t going to like. Those conversations have been had. So I’m happy with how we’re going about it.

“We obviously have to win more. That’s no secret, but I think people are [handling it] the right way.”