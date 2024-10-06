Giants block game-tying field goal try, score TD to seal win over Seahawks

The Seahawks fell behind the Giants by 10 points with less than 12 minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but it looked like they would force overtime with a Jason Myers field goal with just over a minute left to play in Seattle.

Isaiah Simmons had other ideas. Simmons vaulted over the line and blocked Myers’ attempt to tie the game. Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton recovered the ball and returned it for a 60-yard touchdown.

The Giants would have sealed the game if Ford-Wheaton went down short of the end zone, but they took a knee instead of trying for an extra point and then ran out the clock on a 29-20 win.

The victory was a well-earned one for a Giants team that controlled play despite the absences of wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Devin Singletary. They picked up 421 yards of offense and sacked Geno Smith seven times over the course of the afternoon.

Daniel Jones was 23-of-34 for 257 yards and Tyrone Tracy ran 18 times for 129 yards against a Seahawks defense that lost linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and cornerback Riq Woolen to injuries during the game.

They likely would have put the game away well before the final minute if not for a fumble by running back Eric Gray on their first possession of the game. The Giants went for it on fourth down from the 1-yard-line after a long drive, but Gray lost the ball and Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins returned the ball 102 yards for a touchdown.

The Giants would have two more scoring drives in the first half, but it was 10-10 at the break after the Seahawks rallied for a late field goal. The Giants picked up where they left off in the second half and Jones hit Darius Slayton for a 30-yard score to move them back in front. Two Greg Joseph field goals stretched the lead to 23-20, but the Seahawks rallied for a Jaxson Smith-Njigba touchdown and then forced a three-and-out to give them a chance to win the game.

A long Smith run moved them into field goal range, but the drive stalled at that point and Myers was called on to tie the game. That wouldn’t happen and the Giants are now 2-3 with a Sunday night game against the Bengals on deck. The 3-2 Seahawks will have a quick turnaround to face the 49ers on Thursday night in a game they need to stay in front in the NFC West.