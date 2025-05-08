Jonathon Brooks will not play in 2025, placed on PUP list

Carolina running back Jonathon Brooks will not be on the field for the 2025 season.

As part of a bevy of moves on Thursday, the Panthers placed Brooks on the physically unable to perform list.

By making the move now, Brooks will not play in the coming season. After recovering from a torn ACL suffered in his last year with Texas, Brooks came back play three games before re-tearing the same ACL in December.

He had nine carries for 22 yards and three receptions for 23 yards in those three games last year.

Additionally, Carolina formally announced the previously reported release of edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The Panthers also announced tight end Colin Granger was waived with an injury settlement. The club waived/injured defensive tackle Popo Aumavae, waived receiver T.J. Luther, receiver Dax Milne, offensive lineman Andrew Raym, and defensive tackle Jerrod Clark. The team also released tight end Jordan Matthews.