 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

randymoss.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
nbc_pft_dallas_250508.jpg
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
nbc_pft_ncaa_250508.jpg
Saban could co-chair college sports commission

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

randymoss.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
nbc_pft_dallas_250508.jpg
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
nbc_pft_ncaa_250508.jpg
Saban could co-chair college sports commission

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jonathon Brooks will not play in 2025, placed on PUP list

  
Published May 8, 2025 01:35 PM

Carolina running back Jonathon Brooks will not be on the field for the 2025 season.

As part of a bevy of moves on Thursday, the Panthers placed Brooks on the physically unable to perform list.

By making the move now, Brooks will not play in the coming season. After recovering from a torn ACL suffered in his last year with Texas, Brooks came back play three games before re-tearing the same ACL in December.

He had nine carries for 22 yards and three receptions for 23 yards in those three games last year.

Additionally, Carolina formally announced the previously reported release of edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The Panthers also announced tight end Colin Granger was waived with an injury settlement. The club waived/injured defensive tackle Popo Aumavae, waived receiver T.J. Luther, receiver Dax Milne, offensive lineman Andrew Raym, and defensive tackle Jerrod Clark. The team also released tight end Jordan Matthews.