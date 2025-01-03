How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game

It’s the Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions this week on Sunday Night Football as both teams battle it out for the top seed in the NFC and home-field advantage. The loser of this match up will take the No. 5 seed and begin the playoffs on the road. However, if there is a tie, the Lions would win the division. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Vikings vs Lions game.

Minnesota Vikings:

The Vikings (14-2) have won the last nine straight games, most recently defeating the Packers 27-25 at home in Week 17. QB Sam Darnold threw for a career-high 377 yards with 3 passing touchdowns and an interception in the win.

It was his second straight game with 3 passing touchdowns. Darnold, in his first year with the Vikings and fourth NFL team, continues to excel in what has been the best season of his career so far. He is just the fourth quarterback to throw at least 35 touchdown passes in his first season with a new team. The last two to achieve this feat were Tom Brady (40 passes in 2020) and Matthew Stafford (41 passes in 2021), both of whom went on to win the Super Bowl in those seasons.

The Vikings have their second-most regular season wins in franchise history and look to make their first Super Bowl appearance in 48 years.

Detroit Lions:

The Lions (14-2) are the only NFC franchise to have never reached the Super Bowl—could this finally be their year? It’s been an extraordinary season for Detroit. They’ve set a franchise record with 14 wins, lead the league with the highest-scoring offense, averaging 33.3 points per game, and are the only NFL team to remain unbeaten on the road.

QB Jared Goff, in his fourth year with the Lions, is having a career-best season. Goff’s 36 touchdown passes are second-most in Lions’ history trailing only Matthew Stafford‘s 41 in 2011. With a 113.6 passer rating, Goff ranks second in the league behind Lamar Jackson, and he’s just 291 yards shy of breaking his career-high of 4,688 pass yards set in 2018 during his time with the Rams.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions:

When: Sunday, January 5

Sunday, January 5 Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Vikings vs Lions is a critical point in Goff’s Career:

Brian Asamoah on heritage, exposure, and NFL Playoffs:

How do I watch Sunday Night Football?

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?