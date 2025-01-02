 Skip navigation
Kevin O’Connell becomes clear favorite for coach of the year

  
Published January 2, 2025 09:20 AM

With one week left in the 2024 regular season, clear favorites have developed as to most of the AP awards.

As to one award, the odds are pointing very strongly in the direction of one person: Kevin O’Connell of the Vikings, as coach of the year.

Currently, O’Connell is the -1000 favorite at DraftKings, with Lions coach Dan Campbell next in line at +550.

Voters might feel differently when ballots are cast next week, if the Lions complete a two-game sweep of the Vikings and nail down the top seed in the NFC.

Still, coach of the year essentially goes to the team that surprised us the most. And the Vikings, who were regarded as the worst team in the NFC North by many before the season started, will finish 14-3 even with a loss on Sunday night.

We expected the Lions to be good if not great. No one expected the Vikings to have this kind of a season. They’re having this kind of a season because O’Connell has the right touch when it comes to designing plays, calling plays, and getting players to respond.