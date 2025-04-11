 Skip navigation
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
With $3 million guaranteed for Joe Flacco, the Browns aren’t necessarily done at quarterback

  
Published April 11, 2025 10:15 AM

In the NFL, money always talks. And the key for any contract is the full guarantee at signing.

The initial report regarding the Joe Flacco contract in Cleveland called it a one-year, $4 million base deal. The guarantee wasn’t specified.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Flacco’s full guarantee at signing is $3 million.

With Kenny Pickett at $2,623,350 (fully guaranteed) and Deshaun Watson at $46 million (fully guaranteed), that’s $51.623 million in cash commitments to Cleveland quarterbacks for 2025.

That doesn’t necessarily knock them out of the conversation for another quarterback in the draft. They still need three on the active depth chart (Watson likely won’t be one of them), and a rookie would come at a low cost, relative to a veteran.

At this point, it’s unlikely the Browns will take a quarterback with the second overall pick. They could take a quarterback with their second-round pick, or they could trade back into the bottom of round one. Or they could draft one in any other round.

Then there’s the possibility that Flacco or Pickett could be traded, if they make another move at the position. After the draft, there might still be needs elsewhere. And the Browns could flip either guy, if they decide they have a crowded house at the position.

The biggest problem in Cleveland is the elephant in the room. Deshaun Watson’s albatross of a contract makes it challenging, to say the least, to address the most important position on the team. While they’re doing their best to whip up a batch of elephant salad, Browns fans have to feel like they’re stuck in a perpetual pile of elephant shit.