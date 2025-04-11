 Skip navigation
Commanders agree to terms with QB Josh Johnson

  
Published April 11, 2025 09:36 AM

Washington is bringing back a familiar face.

According to multiple reports, the Commanders are signing quarterback Josh Johnson to a one-year deal.

Johnson, 38, was previously with Washington in 2018 making three starts for the team that season.

Johnson spent last season with the Ravens backing up Lamar Jackson. He appeared in six games for the club, playing 36 offensive snaps.

Since entering the league in 2008 as a fifth-round pick, Johnson has spent time with nearly half of the league. He’s also had stints in the AAF and XFL.

He presumably slots in as Washington’s third quarterback behind 2024 AP offensive rookie of the year Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota — who agreed to return to Washington on a one-year deal last month.

Johnson has appeared in 45 career games with nine starts, completing 58 percent of his passes for 2,297 yards with 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.