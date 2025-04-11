 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Flacco’s most realistic compensation package for 2025 is $6 million, or $8 million

  
Published April 11, 2025 09:19 AM

Joe Flacco is back in Cleveland.

The minimum deal is $4 million. The maximum deal is $13 million. The more likely outcome lands in between those two extremes.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, Flacco will make $6 million if he’s the 2025 starter and if the Browns don’t make it to the postseason. If he’s the starter and the Browns do make it to the postseason, he’ll make $8 million.

To get to $13 million, certain unrealistic things new to happen. Including, most unrealistically, Flacco must be named the All-Pro quarterback.

Flacco was never the All-Pro quarterback, even when he won Super Bowl MVP. Or when he was the highest-paid player in the NFL. Twice.

So he won’t get to $13 million. But he will have a job in 2025, back with a team he helped get to the playoffs in 2023.

He’s made plenty of money during his career. At this point, he simply wants to keep playing football. He’ll get the chance to do it again, in Cleveland.