Joe Flacco’s most realistic compensation package for 2025 is $6 million, or $8 million

Joe Flacco is back in Cleveland.

The minimum deal is $4 million. The maximum deal is $13 million. The more likely outcome lands in between those two extremes.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, Flacco will make $6 million if he’s the 2025 starter and if the Browns don’t make it to the postseason. If he’s the starter and the Browns do make it to the postseason, he’ll make $8 million.

To get to $13 million, certain unrealistic things new to happen. Including, most unrealistically, Flacco must be named the All-Pro quarterback.

Flacco was never the All-Pro quarterback, even when he won Super Bowl MVP. Or when he was the highest-paid player in the NFL. Twice.

So he won’t get to $13 million. But he will have a job in 2025, back with a team he helped get to the playoffs in 2023.

He’s made plenty of money during his career. At this point, he simply wants to keep playing football. He’ll get the chance to do it again, in Cleveland.