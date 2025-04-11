Jalen Pitre, Texans agree on three-year extension

The Texans have locked up another member of their secondary.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that safety Jalen Pitre has agreed to a contract extension with the team. It is a three-year, $39 million deal with over $29 million in guarantees.

The Texans signed cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to an extension earlier this year. Stingley was a first-round pick in 2022 and Pitre joined the Texans as a second-rounder.

Pitre has started all 46 regular season and playoff games he’s played since entering the league. That includes 12 starts last season before a torn pectoral sidelined him for the rest of the year.

Pitre has 296 tackles, six interceptions, 21 passes defensed, a sack, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries as a member of the Texans.