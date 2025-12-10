 Skip navigation
Tee Higgins has limited practice; Shemar Stewart a full participant

  
Published December 10, 2025 04:28 PM

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is back in concussion protocol, but he had a limited practice on Wednesday. That gives him a chance to be cleared in time for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Higgins missed Week 13 with a concussion and then hit his head on the turf multiple times in Week 14.

He has 46 receptions for 667 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) did not participate in Wednesday’s session as he underwent season-ending core muscle surgery. Fellow defensive end, Shemar Stewart, looks like he’s ready to return from his knee injury as the rookie, who is on injured reserve, had a full practice.

Safety PJ Jules (ankle) did not practice.

Those were the only four players on the roster not to have full participation.