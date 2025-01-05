NFL Playoff Picture 2024: Updated AFC and NFC standings, bracket, tiebreakers for Week 18
The playoff picture is almost set. Here’s how the NFL playoff picture looks after the Sunday afternoon games of Week 18:
NFC Playoff Picture
DIVISION LEADERS
1. Detroit Lions (14-2): Clinched a playoff berth, will clinch the No. 1 seed if they beat or tie the Vikings on Sunday night.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3): Clinched the No. 2 seed.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7): Clinched the No. 3 seed.
4. Los Angeles Rams (10-7): Clinched the No. 4 seed.
WILD CARDS
5. Minnesota Vikings (14-2): Clinched a playoff berth, will clinch the No. 1 seed if they beat the Lions on Sunday night.
6. Washington Commanders (12-5): Clinched the No. 6 seed.
7. Green Bay Packers (11-6): Clinched the No. 7 seed.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Seattle Seahawks (10-7): Mathematically eliminated.
9. Atlanta Falcons (8-9): Mathematically eliminated.
10. Arizona Cardinals (8-9): Mathematically eliminated.
11. Dallas Cowboys (7-10): Mathematically eliminated.
12. San Francisco 49ers (6-11): Mathematically eliminated.
13. Chicago Bears (5-12): Mathematically eliminated.
14. Carolina Panthers (5-12): Mathematically eliminated.
15. New Orleans Saints (5-12): Mathematically eliminated.
16. New York Giants (3-14): Mathematically eliminated.
AFC Playoff Picture
DIVISION LEADERS
1. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2): Clinched the No. 1 seed, first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
2. Buffalo Bills (13-4): Clinched the No. 2 seed.
3. Baltimore Ravens (12-5): Clinched the No. 3 seed.
4. Houston Texans (10-7): Clinched the No. 4 seed.
WILD CARDS
5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6): Clinched the No. 5 seed.
6. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7): Clinched the No. 6 seed.
7. Denver Broncos (10-7): Clinched the No. 7 seed.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8): Mathematically eliminated.
9. Miami Dolphins (8-9): Mathematically eliminated.
10. Indianapolis Colts (8-9): Mathematically eliminated.
11. New York Jets (5-12): Mathematically eliminated.
12. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13): Mathematically eliminated.
13. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13): Mathematically eliminated.
14. New England Patriots (4-13): Mathematically eliminated.
15. Cleveland Browns (3-14): Mathematically eliminated.
16. Tennessee Titans (3-14): Mathematically eliminated.
Clinching Scenarios
Here are the full playoff scenarios released by the NFL:
AFC
CLINCHED:
Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) – AFC West, No. 1 seed, first-round bye and home-field advantage
Buffalo Bills (13-4) – AFC East, No. 2 seed
Baltimore Ravens (12-5) – AFC North, No. 3 seed
Houston Texans (10-7) – AFC South, No. 4 seed
Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) – wild card
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) – wild card
Denver Broncos (10-7) - wild card
NFC
CLINCHED:
Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) – NFC East, No. 2 seed
Los Angeles Rams (10-7) – NFC West
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7) - NFC South
Detroit Lions (14-2) – playoff berth
Minnesota Vikings (14-2) – playoff berth
Washington Commanders (12-5) – playoff berth, No. 6 seed
Green Bay Packers (11-6) – playoff berth, No. 7 seed
Detroit Lions (14-2) vs. Minnesota Vikings (14-2); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Detroit clinches NFC North division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- DET win or tie
Minnesota Vikings (14-2) at Detroit Lions (14-2); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Minnesota clinches NFC North division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- MIN win