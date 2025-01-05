NFL Playoff Picture 2024: Updated AFC and NFC standings, bracket, tiebreakers for Week 18

The playoff picture is almost set. Here’s how the NFL playoff picture looks after the Sunday afternoon games of Week 18:

NFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Detroit Lions (14-2): Clinched a playoff berth, will clinch the No. 1 seed if they beat or tie the Vikings on Sunday night.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3): Clinched the No. 2 seed.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7): Clinched the No. 3 seed.

4. Los Angeles Rams (10-7): Clinched the No. 4 seed.

WILD CARDS

5. Minnesota Vikings (14-2): Clinched a playoff berth, will clinch the No. 1 seed if they beat the Lions on Sunday night.

6. Washington Commanders (12-5): Clinched the No. 6 seed.

7. Green Bay Packers (11-6): Clinched the No. 7 seed.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Seattle Seahawks (10-7): Mathematically eliminated.

9. Atlanta Falcons (8-9): Mathematically eliminated.

10. Arizona Cardinals (8-9): Mathematically eliminated.

11. Dallas Cowboys (7-10): Mathematically eliminated.

12. San Francisco 49ers (6-11): Mathematically eliminated.

13. Chicago Bears (5-12): Mathematically eliminated.

14. Carolina Panthers (5-12): Mathematically eliminated.

15. New Orleans Saints (5-12): Mathematically eliminated.

16. New York Giants (3-14): Mathematically eliminated.

AFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2): Clinched the No. 1 seed, first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

2. Buffalo Bills (13-4): Clinched the No. 2 seed.

3. Baltimore Ravens (12-5): Clinched the No. 3 seed.

4. Houston Texans (10-7): Clinched the No. 4 seed.

WILD CARDS

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6): Clinched the No. 5 seed.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7): Clinched the No. 6 seed.

7. Denver Broncos (10-7): Clinched the No. 7 seed.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8): Mathematically eliminated.

9. Miami Dolphins (8-9): Mathematically eliminated.

10. Indianapolis Colts (8-9): Mathematically eliminated.

11. New York Jets (5-12): Mathematically eliminated.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13): Mathematically eliminated.

13. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13): Mathematically eliminated.

14. New England Patriots (4-13): Mathematically eliminated.

15. Cleveland Browns (3-14): Mathematically eliminated.

16. Tennessee Titans (3-14): Mathematically eliminated.

Clinching Scenarios

Here are the full playoff scenarios released by the NFL:

AFC

CLINCHED:

Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) – AFC West, No. 1 seed, first-round bye and home-field advantage

Buffalo Bills (13-4) – AFC East, No. 2 seed

Baltimore Ravens (12-5) – AFC North, No. 3 seed

Houston Texans (10-7) – AFC South, No. 4 seed

Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) – wild card

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) – wild card

Denver Broncos (10-7) - wild card

NFC

CLINCHED:

Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) – NFC East, No. 2 seed

Los Angeles Rams (10-7) – NFC West

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7) - NFC South

Detroit Lions (14-2) – playoff berth

Minnesota Vikings (14-2) – playoff berth

Washington Commanders (12-5) – playoff berth, No. 6 seed

Green Bay Packers (11-6) – playoff berth, No. 7 seed

Detroit Lions (14-2) vs. Minnesota Vikings (14-2); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Detroit clinches NFC North division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with :

DET win or tie

Minnesota Vikings (14-2) at Detroit Lions (14-2); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Minnesota clinches NFC North division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with :