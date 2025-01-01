 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sunday night’s loser could still host two playoff games

  
Published January 1, 2025 11:09 AM

If you haven’t heard, there’s a fairly big game in Detroit on Sunday night.

If you haven’t heard, the winner will essentially win a playoff game. The team that scores more points between the Vikings and Lions in Week 18 will be the top seed in the NFC. Which means a bye and home games throughout what will be for them will be a two-game path to the Super Bowl.

The loser, as the No. 5 seed, will have to win three games to get to the Super Bowl. And the loser will hit the road the following weekend against the Rams, Buccaneers, or Falcons.

In theory, that could be the No. 5 seed’s only road game. If the No. 7 seed (Green Bay or Washington) wins at Philadelphia and if the No. 6 seed (Green Bay or Washington) wins at L.A. or Tampa, the No. 5 seed would host the No. 6 seed in the divisional round.

Then, if the No. 7 seed upsets the No. 1 seed in the divisional round, the No. 5 seed will host the NFC Championship.

It couldn’t have happened without a seven-team playoff field. In the days of six teams, the No. 5 seed would have played at the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the divisional round — with a slim chance of hosting the No. 6 seed in the conference championship.

There’s a slim chance the No. 5 seed gets two home games in the playoffs, in any year. This year, with the Packers playing at a high level and the Commanders surging, they both could win in the wild-card round. And the No. 7 seed could potentially shock the world in the divisional round by taking out the top seed.

It’s why Sunday night’s game is a weird kind of playoff game. It has playoff-style rewards for the winner. It’s far from the end of the road for the loser.