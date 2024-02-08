Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl history: Appearances, Wins, MVPs

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs have been the most dominant team in the NFL since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback in the 2018 season, with Kansas City making its fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons.

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs played in?

This year will mark the Chiefs sixth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Kansas City played in the first-ever Super Bowl, losing Super Bowl I against Bart Starr and the Green Bay Packers in January 1967.

When was the last Super Bowl the Chiefs played in?

The Chiefs enter Super Bowl LVIII as the defending Super Bowl champions, having won the Super Bowl last season with a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. In Sunday’s game, they’re aiming to become the first repeat Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots won back-to-back Lombardi Trophies in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won?

The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls in franchise history. They won their first Super Bowl in the 1969 season, beating the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7, in Super Bowl IV. They have now won two Super Bowls in the last four seasons, beating the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season before beating the Eagles last year in Super Bowl LVII.

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs lost?

The Chiefs have lost twice in their first five Super Bowl appearances. After losing Super Bowl I against the Packers, Kansas City lost against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV in the 2020 season.

How many Chiefs have been named Super Bowl MVP?

In all three of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl wins, their quarterback has been named Super Bowl MVP. Hall of Famer Len Dawson was named MVP of Kansas City’s Super Bowl IV win over the Vikings, while Patrick Mahomes was named MVP after wins in Super Bowl LIV (over San Francisco) and Super Bowl LVII (over Philadelphia).

