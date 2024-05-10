Rams agree to terms with second-round DT Braden Fiske

The Rams agreed to terms with their second-round pick.

Defensive tackle Braden Fiske will sign a four-year, $9.410 million deal that includes a $3.663 million signing bonus, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The deal has $7.644 million fully guaranteed at signing.

The Rams traded up in the second round to select Fiske with the 39th overall pick.

Fiske played four seasons at Western Michigan and his fifth season at Florida State, where he totaled 43 tackles, nine tackles for loss and six sacks in 2023.