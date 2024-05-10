 Skip navigation
Cardinals third-round TE Tip Reiman signs his rookie deal

  
Published May 10, 2024 06:50 PM

Tight end Tip Reiman signed his rookie deal with the Cardinals on Friday, the team announced.

He is the fifth rookie to sign his four-year contract with the team.

The Cardinals made the Illinois product a third-round pick, the 82nd overall selection.

“I’m just going to put my head down and work and lay a full brick every day,” Reiman said, via Darren Urban of the team webs. “No half efforts. No cutting corners. No nothing. It’s just [about] gaining the trust of the team, the organization, and prove them right having drafted me.”

He joins Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins and Travis Vokolek in the tight ends room.