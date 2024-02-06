Clark Hunt: I look forward to many more years with Andy Reid

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said last month that he hasn’t thought about retirement, but that he “figured that would come up” with reporters because he is closing in on his 66th birthday.

Reid was asked about retirement again at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday and reiterated that while adding that his parents told him when he asked about their retirement that you would know when it is the right time to do so. Reid said “today’s not the day” and team owner Clark Hunt told Chris Russo of Mad Dog Sports Radio on Tuesday that he has “no sense” that Reid is close to calling it a career.

“We have that conversation each off-season and so, you know, that’s a conversation we’ll have at the end of the year,” Hunt said. “But I’m not expecting him to retire. He loves what he’s doing. I know he’s energized by the team that he has. I know he loves coaching Patrick Mahomes. He’s got a generational quarterback. So, I look forward to having Andy as our head coach for many more years.”

Reid’s likely to get asked about retirement again after the Chiefs win or lose on Sunday, but there’s no indication from the Chiefs that the answer is going to be any different.