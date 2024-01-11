Andy Reid on potential retirement: I’m old, but not that old

Andy Reid has been a head coach for every NFL season since 1999, first with the Eagles and since 2013 with the Chiefs.

Though he’s now 65 and will turn 66 in March, Reid noted that retirement isn’t on his mind.

“I haven’t even thought about that. I’m thinking about one thing,” Reid said in his Friday press conference when asked if he intends to be Kansas City’s coach in 2024. “I figured that would come up when you guys were asking these questions because I’m old — but, not that old.”

Reid had been asked about his impressions of Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll, as their respective teams have moved on from them over the last two days.

Reid has compiled a 258-144 regulars-season record over 25 seasons with the Eagles and Chiefs along with a 11-16 postseason record. He’s gone 128-51 with Kansas City and 12-7 in the postseason, winning two Super Bowls.