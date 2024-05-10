RB Frank Gore Jr. is right where he wanted to be in Buffalo

Frank Gore Sr. played for five teams in a 16-year NFL career and now works in an advisory role with the 49ers for whom he spent most of his career.

His son, running back Frank Gore Jr., had his choice of several teams as an undrafted free agent, and he said Buffalo is where he wanted to be.

“[Gore Sr.] said it’s great people here,” Gore Jr. said Friday, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “He knows they’ll take care of me and he knows that coach [Kelly Skipper] will push me to become my best. He just talks about the people in this organization and about [General Manager Brandon] Beane and everyone around the organization.”

Frank Sr. spent the 2019 season with the Bills, sharing time with then-rookie Devin Singletary and rushing for 599 yards and two touchdowns in his next-to-last season. It was quarterback Josh Allen’s second season.

“I came to like three games,” said Frank Jr., who played at Southern Mississippi. “It was cold when they played the Jets at the end of season. But I loved it here. What do they say, ‘Hey, hey, hey hey.’ Yeah, I loved that. This is like one of the most enthusiastic places I’ve ever been.”

Frank Sr., a third-round pick in 2005, told CBS Sports after the draft that teams “slept on my son” and added that the “bloodline is real.”

If Frank Jr. is half the running back his father was, the Bills will have a good one for a long time.