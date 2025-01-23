Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: 2025 AFC Championship preview, how to watch, history

“We’ll do it again, baby.”

Those were the words Josh Allen said to Patrick Mahomes after the Bills had just handed the Chiefs their first loss of the season in Week 11. Ten weeks later, here we are, preparing for the fourth playoff matchup between Mahomes and Allen and the second conference championship between the two.

In last week’s AFC Divisional Round, the Chiefs downed the Texans, 23-14. A pedestrian 245-0-0 line by C.J. Stroud that also included eight sacks proved more than enough to hold the Texans in check thanks, despite them outgaining the Chiefs 336 to 212 in total yards while also averaging more yards per play. Two missed field goals by Ka’imi Fairbairn and a blocked extra point didn’t help the Texans, either.

For the Bills, their win over the Ravens last week was buoyed by three Ravens turnovers — two of which were at the fault of Lamar Jackson, whose team trailed 21-10 at halftime. Allen and the Bills averaged only 4.6 yards per play in the defeat and mustered only 273 yards of offense, but turned those three turnovers into 10 points, which ultimately proved to be the difference maker. A late drive in the fourth quarter to force overtime came up short after Mark Andrews failed to secure a wide-open catch for a 2-point conversion, which secured the Bills’ chance to “do it again”, this time in Arrowhead Stadium.

Playing at home, the Bills got the best of the Chiefs in Week 11’s 30-21 win. Now, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the Chiefs will look to exact their revenge on Sunday for a shot at NFL history in Super Bowl LIX.

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Sunday, January 26

Time: 6:30 PM EST

6:30 PM EST TV Network: CBS

CBS Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri



Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship Odds

Moneyline: Chiefs (-125), Bills (+105)

Chiefs (-125), Bills (+105) Spread: Chiefs -1.5

Chiefs -1.5 Over/Under 47.5 points

*Odds from DraftKings

How many times have the Chiefs been to the AFC Championship?

Sunday’s matchup will mark an unprecedented seventh straight trip to the AFC Championship for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who have made just nine appearances in the game since the AFL and NFL merged in 1970. Mahomes and the Chiefs are 4-2 in their previous six conference title games, with one of those wins coming over the Bills in 2020. Last season, they downed the Ravens to reach the Super Bowl. In 2022, they narrowly beat the Bengals to reach the Big Game.

Has a team ever won three Super Bowls in a row?

Last year, the Chiefs became just the ninth team to win back-to-back Super Bowls after defeating the 49ers, 25-22. They became the first team to win back-to-back championships since the Patriots did it in 2003-2004, but have a chance to become the first team to ever three-peat as champions if they can hoist the Lombardi in New Orleans in a few weeks.

When was the last time the Bills were in the Super Bowl?

This is the Bills’ seventh trip to the AFC Championship and second trip in the Allen/McDermott era. Should they win on Sunday, the Bills would make their fifth trip to the Super Bowl in franchise history, with their last visit coming in the 1993 season. However, they’re still in search of their first Super Bowl title.

2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket: Schedule, matchups and scores for AFC and NFC games The NFL divisional round is here, and you can follow this space for all news and developments of the playoff schedule, matchups, kickoff times and scores. 1.

Chiefs vs. Bills head-to-head history

All-Time Record: Bills lead 30-25-1

Regular Season Record: Bills lead 26-23-1

Playoff Record: Chiefs lead 4-2

Mahomes vs. Allen head-to-head history

Mahomes vs. Allen regular season: Allen (4-1), Mahomes (1-4)

Mahomes vs. Allen playoffs: Mahomes (3-0), Allen (0-3)