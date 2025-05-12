 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rich Eisen set for return to ESPN

  
Published May 12, 2025 11:19 AM

Rich Eisen, who made his name working at ESPN from 1996 to 2003, will reportedly return this fall.

The Rich Eisen Show will move to ESPN this year, according to Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com.

In addition to his daily show, Eisen appears on NFL Network. ESPN is in talks to purchase NFL Network from the league, and Eisen would be a natural fit to host studio shows that blend ESPN and NFL Network talent.

Eisen was best known at ESPN for his work co-hosting SportsCenter with Stuart Scott. He then became the first person NFL Network hired to appear on the air when it launched in 2003, and he has hosted news, pregame and postgame shows on NFL Network as well as hosting the NFL draft and calling play-by-play for games on the network. He’s also known for running the 40-yard dash at the Combine every year.