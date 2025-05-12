Rich Eisen set for return to ESPN

Rich Eisen, who made his name working at ESPN from 1996 to 2003, will reportedly return this fall.

The Rich Eisen Show will move to ESPN this year, according to Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com.

In addition to his daily show, Eisen appears on NFL Network. ESPN is in talks to purchase NFL Network from the league, and Eisen would be a natural fit to host studio shows that blend ESPN and NFL Network talent.

Eisen was best known at ESPN for his work co-hosting SportsCenter with Stuart Scott. He then became the first person NFL Network hired to appear on the air when it launched in 2003, and he has hosted news, pregame and postgame shows on NFL Network as well as hosting the NFL draft and calling play-by-play for games on the network. He’s also known for running the 40-yard dash at the Combine every year.