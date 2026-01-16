 Skip navigation
Colts rookie TE Tyler Warren replaces Brock Bowers in Pro Bowl Games

  
Published January 16, 2026 03:47 PM

Colts tight end Tyler Warren will participate in the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, the NFL announced on Friday.

Warren replaces Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, who withdrew with an injury.

Warren becomes the 18th rookie tight end in NFL history to earn Pro Bowl honors and only the second in team history, joining John Mackey in 1963.

He played all 17 games, with 12 starts, this season and made 76 receptions for 817 yards and four touchdowns. He also registered one rushing touchdown.

Among NFL tight ends, Warren ranked in the top 10 in receptions (tied-sixth) and receiving yards (fifth). He set the franchise record for receptions and receiving yards by a rookie tight end.

Warren also helped pave the way for running back Jonathan Taylor to finish third in the league in rushing yards (1,585) this season.

He joins Taylor and guard Quenton Nelson as participants in the Pro Bowl Games.